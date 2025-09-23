Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Placed on 15-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles activated McDermott from the bereavement list and placed him on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to back discomfort.
McDermott's season is effectively over after the 27-year-old right-hander posted an ugly 15.58 ERA, 2.77 WHIP and 9:12 K:BB across 8.2 innings for Baltimore this season. He served up three home runs and 15 earned runs in his limited work.
