Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias confirmed Wednesday that McDermott (back) will prepare in spring training to handle a relief role during the 2026 season, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

McDermott made a spot start for the Orioles in his big-league debut in 2024, but after battling a shoulder injury to close out that season and then a lat strain to begin the 2025 campaign, he struggled to find his form as a starter upon returning to action. The right-hander then sustained a minor elbow issue in July and ended up shifting to a relief role over the final two months of the season while splitting time between the majors and Triple-A Norfolk. McDermott was placed on the injured list Sept. 23 due to back discomfort, but he appears to have had a healthy offseason and seems to have moved past that injury. With the Orioles' starting candidates in generally good health entering 2025 and with the pitching staff having been further bolstered by the offseason pickup of Shane Baz, McDermott isn't needed as rotation depth will have to make his mark out of the bullpen during the spring in order to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster.