default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Orioles recalled McDermott from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

McDermott had been unscored upon in 11 of his last 13 appearances at Norfolk after being moved to the bullpen in late July. The 27-year-old holds a 7.71 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance during his time in the big leagues.

More News