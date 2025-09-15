Orioles' Chayce McDermott: Recalled from Norfolk
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles recalled McDermott from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
McDermott had been unscored upon in 11 of his last 13 appearances at Norfolk after being moved to the bullpen in late July. The 27-year-old holds a 7.71 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance during his time in the big leagues.
