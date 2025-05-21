The Orioles optioned McDermott to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
McDermott struggled in a spot start Wednesday versus the Brewers, yielding three runs on four hits and five walks over 4.2 frames. With McDermott now in the minors, the Orioles will have an opening in their rotation Sunday in Boston, and it's not clear how the club plans to fill it.
