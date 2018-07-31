Carroll was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Carroll is set to make his major-league debut after joining the Orioles' organization last week. Across 43.2 innings at the Triple-A level this year, he's logged a 2.47 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with opposing batters hitting just .182 against him. Look for Carroll to be utilized in low-leverage spots while he's with the team.