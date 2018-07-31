Orioles' Cody Carroll: Recalled from Norfolk
Carroll was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Carroll is set to make his major-league debut after joining the Orioles' organization last week. Across 43.2 innings at the Triple-A level this year, he's logged a 2.47 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with opposing batters hitting just .182 against him. Look for Carroll to be utilized in low-leverage spots while he's with the team.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...