Carroll, Josh Rogers and Dillon Tate were traded from the Yankees to the Orioles in exchange for Zach Britton on Tuesday.

Carroll had a quality 2.38 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 41.2 innings out of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen this season, registering a 55:18 K:BB and .184 opponent batting average. The hard-throwing right-hander will start out with Triple-A Norfolk in his new organization, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him called up to the Orioles if he can illustrate better control of his secondary pitches.