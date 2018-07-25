Carroll, Josh Rogers and Dillon Tate were traded from the Yankees to the Orioles in exchange for Zach Britton on Tuesday.

Carroll had a quality 2.38 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 41.2 innings out of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen this season, registering a 55:18 K:BB and .184 opponent batting average. The hard-throwing right-hander will start out with Triple-A Norfolk in his new organization, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him called up to the Orioles if he can illustrate better control of his secondary pitches.

Our Latest Stories