Irvin is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Cubs.

Irvin will receive a second turn through the Baltimore rotation, filling the spot that previously belonged to Grayson Rodriguez before the rookie right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on May 27. In his return to the big leagues last weekend versus the Royals, Irvin picked up a win while striking out five over 5.1 innings of one-run ball. Though he'll be making his upcoming start on the road at Wrigley Field, Irvin will at least draw another favorable matchup versus a Cubs offense that ranks 27th of the 30 teams in wRC+ (72) since the beginning of June.