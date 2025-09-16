Cowser went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Cowser delivered a go-ahead three-run shot off Tyler Alexander in the sixth inning to push Baltimore ahead. The outfielder has now homered in two straight games and will aim to match his season-long streak of three consecutive contests with a long ball, which he accomplished June 17-19. The 25-year-old's overall results have been underwhelming, as he holds a .665 OPS through 82 games in what some expected to be a breakout campaign.