Kremer (10-10) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings Tuesday, striking out four and earning a win against the White Sox.

It wasn't Kremer's sharpest outing, but he got the job done after allowing a two-run shot to Kyle Teel in the first inning. Despite striking out only four batters, Kremer racked up 16 whiffs on 97 total pitches, including eight with his splitter. However, it was the first time he issued more than two walks since July 19. Kremer is now sporting a 4.39 ERA with a 136:44 K:BB through 164 innings. He's lined up for a home start against the Rays next week.