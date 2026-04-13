The Orioles recalled Kremer from Triple-A Norfolk and have named him their starting pitcher for Mondays' game against the Diamondbacks at Camden Yards.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles optioned Cade Povich to Triple-A, after the lefty tossed 6.2 innings of one-run ball in a win over the Giants on Sunday. With Povich at least temporarily out of the picture, Kremer looks like he'll have a clear path to an extended stay in the rotation spot that previously belonged to Zach Eflin (elbow), who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last week. Kremer owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 12.6 K-BB% over 671.2 career innings in the majors and is coming off a strong outing his last time out with Norfolk on Wednesday, when he struck out six over 4.2 scoreless frames.