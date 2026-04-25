Kremer (quadriceps) is expected to miss several weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles put Kremer on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a right quadriceps strain, and the team is preparing to be without him for more than just the minimum stay. The right-hander could be able to rejoin Baltimore's rotation at some point in the middle of May. Meanwhile, Brandon Young is taking Kremer's place in Baltimore's rotation for the time being.