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Kremer (quadriceps) is expected to miss several weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles put Kremer on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a right quadriceps strain, and the team is preparing to be without him for more than just the minimum stay. The right-hander could be able to rejoin Baltimore's rotation at some point in the middle of May. Meanwhile, Brandon Young is taking Kremer's place in Baltimore's rotation for the time being.

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