The Orioles claimed Hamel off waivers from the Mets on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

A third-round selection in 2021 out of Dallas Baptist, Hamel was moved from a starting role to a relief role this year at Triple-A and made his big-league debut, logging one scoreless inning Wednesday against the Padres before being designated for assignment. Hamel had a 4.61 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB in 41 innings out of the Triple-A Syracuse bullpen.