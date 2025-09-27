The Rangers claimed Hamel off waivers from the Orioles on Saturday and optioned him to the Arizona Complex League.

Hamel will join his third organization this month after having previously been waived by the Mets and Orioles. The 26-year-old righty tossed a scoreless inning against the Padres during his MLB debut Sept. 17 but finished the Triple-A season with a 5.32 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 67.2 frames. Marcus Semien (foot) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.