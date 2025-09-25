The Orioles designated Hamel for assignment Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Just five days after being claimed off waivers from the Mets, Hamel will lose his place on Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Carson Ragsdale, who was claimed from Atlanta on Thursday. Hamel has spent the vast majority of the season in Triple-A, where he owns a 5.32 ERA and 1.34 WHIP alongside a 75:22 K:BB across 67.2 innings.