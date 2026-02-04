The Yankees designated Hamel for assignment Wednesday.

Hamel will be exiting a 40-man roster for the fourth time in under five months; he had previously been DFA'd by the Mets and Orioles in September and the Rangers in January. The Yankees will drop Hamel from the roster in order to clear room for outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez, who was claimed off waivers from the Rockies. The 26-year-old Hamel made his MLB debut last season in a Sept. 17 relief appearance with the Mets but otherwise spent the entire campaign at Triple-A Syracuse, where he turned in a 5.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 75:22 K:BB in 67.2 innings.