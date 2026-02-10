site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Dom Hamel: Sent outright to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Hamel was sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Hamel lost his spot on 40-man roster Wednesday but failed to draw any interest on the waiver wire. He struggled at Triple-A Syracuse a season ago, accruing a 5.32 ERA across 67.2 innings.
