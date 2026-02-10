default-cbs-image
Hamel was sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Hamel lost his spot on 40-man roster Wednesday but failed to draw any interest on the waiver wire. He struggled at Triple-A Syracuse a season ago, accruing a 5.32 ERA across 67.2 innings.

