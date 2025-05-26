default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sanchez (wrist) participated in on-field batting practice Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez has been sidelined since April 28 due to right wrist inflammation, but he's been making solid progress in his recovery. Considering he's been out for almost a month, Sanchez will likely require a rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list.

More News