Henderson has started at first base and second base so far this week for Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

One of the top prospects in the minors, Henderson primarily played shortstop and third base prior to this week, but he is making his first pro start at second base Saturday after starting at first base a couple times earlier this week. The Orioles delayed the arrival of Adley Rutschman until this season for service-time reasons, but it's possible they could promote Henderson this season now that the team is competitive. He is hitting .285/.389/.509 with 10 home runs, six steals and a 26.2 percent strikeout rate in 56 games at Triple-A.