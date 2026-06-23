Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Gets aboard four times

Henderson went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

This was Henderson's fourth multi-hit effort over his last 10 games. He's gone 12-for-38 (.316) with three homers, seven RBI and a 6:8 BB:K in that span. The star shortstop continues to turn things around in the middle of the season after getting off to a slow start. He's hitting .229 with a .732 OPS on the year, and he's added 16 long balls, 39 RBI, 44 runs scored, six stolen bases, 14 doubles and two triples over 79 contests.