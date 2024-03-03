Manager Brandon Hyde said Henderson (oblique) is expected to play in Monday's spring game against the Twins, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old has yet to see the field in Grapefruit League play due to the oblique injury, but it appears he'll be making his spring debut Monday. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, Henderson will have plenty of time to ramp up his workload ahead of Opening Day.