Henderson worked out at Tinsley Performance this offseason with the goal of increasing his speed, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.

Henderson stole 30 bases in 2025 and ranked in the 79th percentile in sprint speed, but he believes he had room for improvement. Specifically, the 24-year-old has been working on his first few steps, staying more horizontal rather than getting too vertical too soon. Henderson had a disappointing 2025 season at the plate while playing through a shoulder impingement for much of the year, but he's fully healthy now and is a good bet to have a bounce-back showing in 2026.