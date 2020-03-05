Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Harvey is "in the mix" to close this season, Craig Mish of Sportsgrid reports. "When we had [Harvey] there for that three-week span, our bullpen completely changed," Hyde said. "It was somebody that I could use in a high-leverage spot that was throwing 100 with good secondary stuff and it seemed like it kind of fell into place for everybody else and everybody threw better during the time he was there."

A first-round pick in 2013, Harvey finally reached the highest level last season after a long, injury-filled climb through the minor leagues. It was only seven appearances, but he more than held his own, and it sounds like Harvey has already earned a good deal of trust with the coaching staff. Harvey averaged over 98 mph on his fastball, and we pretty much know who Mychal Givens is at this point, so Harvey seems like the arm to own in the Baltimore bullpen even if Hyde did stop short of naming Harvey the primary closer.