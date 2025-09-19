Holliday (undisclosed) is playing second base and batting leadoff Friday against the Yankees.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Holliday was out of the lineup Thursday because he was nicked up. However, the infielder is back in the starting nine for Friday's contest, holding down the leadoff spot. In his last 18 games, Holliday is 22-for-68 (.324) with two home runs, five stolen bases and a 15:16 BB:K.