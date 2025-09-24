Holliday is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rays due to a knee injury, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles had originally planned for Holliday to play against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, but the team is being cautious, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. With Holliday sidelined, Jordan Westburg is making the start at second base for Baltimore with Jeremiah Jackson entering the starting nine at third base.