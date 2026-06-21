Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Managing tight groin

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said that Holliday was removed in the bottom of the eighth inning of Saturday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers due to groin tightness, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Holliday went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to his departure.

Albernaz said that he pulled Holliday from the game because he didn't want the groin issue to worsen, but the skipper didn't provide a firm indication whether he expects the infielder to miss additional time due to the injury. Jeremiah Jackson came off the bench to replace Holliday in the field Saturday, and Jackson and Blaze Alexander would represent the main candidates to pick up playing time at the keystone if Holliday requires a stint on the shelf.