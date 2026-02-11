Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Missing opener after hamate surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday will undergo surgery Thursday for a fractured right hamate bone and will being the season on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
A clearer timetable could be available after the operation, but Holliday will shelved for several weeks. Additionally, it's a procedure that can often result in a loss of power for a player initially upon their return. Blaze Alexander and Jordan Westburg (oblique) are candidates to handle second base while Holliday is out.
