Holliday will undergo surgery Thursday for a fractured right hamate bone and will being the season on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

A clearer timetable could be available after the operation, but Holliday will shelved for several weeks. Additionally, it's a procedure that can often result in a loss of power for a player initially upon their return. Blaze Alexander and Jordan Westburg (oblique) are candidates to handle second base while Holliday is out.