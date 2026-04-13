Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Not ready for activation this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that he doesn't anticipate Holliday (hand) being activated from the 10-day injured list this week, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Working his way back from a surgery to remove the fractured hook of the hamate bone in his right hand, Holliday is slashing only .167/.239/.214 with a 3:12 BB:K over his first 11 rehab games at Triple-A Norfolk. He's eligible to return at any time, but the Orioles seemingly want to see Holliday get into a groove at the plate before they add him back to the active roster. Jeremiah Jackson has been seeing the bulk of the playing time at second base lately for Baltimore.
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