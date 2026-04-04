Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Shaking off rust in minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday (hand) has gone 5-for-18 (.278) with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored through five minor-league rehab appearances with Triple-A Norfolk.
Holliday is continuing his recovery from February right hand surgery. Since the 22-year-old middle infielder was unable to get any reps during Grapefruit League play, he's likely to require at least another handful of rehab games before the Orioles feel comfortable reinstating him from the injured list. Once he's ready to make his season debut with Baltimore, Holliday is expected to serve as the club's primary second baseman in 2026.
More News
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Hitless through two rehab games•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Hitting shelf to begin season•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Progresses to live ABs•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Will take live at-bats this week•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Nearing return to batting practice•