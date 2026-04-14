Holliday (hand) has been pulled off his rehab assignment due to mild right wrist soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the same hand Holliday had surgery on back in mid-February to remove the fractured hook of the hamate bone. Holliday is slashing only .167/.239/.214 with a 3:12 BB:K over his first 11 rehab contests, so it's not terribly surprising that he's not feeling 100 percent. The Orioles don't seem to believe it's a significant setback, however, as they anticipate Holliday resuming his rehab assignment in a few days.