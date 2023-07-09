The Orioles promoted Holliday from High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Baltimore is using the final day before the All-Star break to move several youngsters up a rung on the minor-league ladder, and no promotion is more significant than that of Holliday, the top prospect in the system and perhaps all of baseball. The 19-year-old is on the move for the second time this season, as he showed no signs of slowing down after making the jump to Aberdeen following a 14-game stint with Single-A Delmarva to begin the campaign. Despite being one of the younger hitters in the South Atlantic League, Holliday turned in a .314/.452/.502 slash line while walking at a 19.5 percent clip and striking out in 20.8 percent of his 259 plate appearances. The young shortstop was also a menace on the basepaths, notching 17 steals in 24 attempts.