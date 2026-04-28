Orioles' Jackson Holliday: No timetable for return to games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orioles manager Craig Albernaz noted Tuesday that he's not sure when Holliday (hand) will be ready to play in games again, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Holliday has had to be pulled off a rehab assignment twice due to nagging soreness in his surgically repaired right hand. He went through a battery of tests that came back negative but is currently limited to fielding grounders. Expect the Orioles to proceed cautiously with Holliday so as to avoid another setback.
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