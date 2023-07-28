Holliday will be sidelined several days at Double-A Bowie due to an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Holliday has yet to be challenged at any level, including Bowie, where he's posted a .924 OPS in his first 10 games. He'll need a little breather to get well, though, before hoping to finish strong in what is his first full pro season.