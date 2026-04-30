Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Resuming rehab assignment next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holliday (hand) expects to resume his rehab assignment next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Holliday's return from a broken hamate bone in his right hand has gone about as rough as possible, as he's had to be pulled off his rehab assignment twice now due to nagging soreness in the surgically-repaired hand. There remains no firm timetable for his return to the Baltimore lineup, and he needs to show he can make it through several rehab contests without issue. Holliday has slashed just .176/.250/.235 across 56 plate appearances in the minors this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: No timetable for return to games•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Imaging returns clean•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Leaves rehab with hand discomfort•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Returning to Norfolk for rehab•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Resuming rehab this weekend•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Pulled off rehab with soreness•