Ortiz was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Ortiz will return to the big leagues after being sent down May 26. The shortstop has produced a .259 average with a double, four RBI and four runs scored over 27 at-bats over 11 games with Baltimore this season. Ortiz continues to rake at Triple-A, batting .328 with 18 extra-base hits over 128 at-bats in 32 games and he'll look to stick this time around with the Orioles. In order to make room on the major-league roster, Mark Kolozsvary was optioned to Norfolk on Wednesday.