Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that Means (elbow) should be ready for his season debut early in the first half of the season, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

It's a timetable without much clarity, but at least we have something on the record from the man leading the Orioles' front office. Means has been throwing off a mound and it would seem he should be ready to face hitters soon. The lefty has said previously that he hopes to be back with the big club before the end of April.