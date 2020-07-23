The Orioles placed Means (arm) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde already ruled Means out for the team's season-opening series this weekend in Boston, so the southpaw's placement on the IL doesn't come as a major surprise. The Orioles are still optimistic that Means can pitch at some point during the four-game series in Miami that begins Monday, but he'll likely need to throw a bullpen session and/or a live batting practice session without any discomfort before his activation is considered. Tommy Milone will toe the rubber for Friday's opener in place of Means.

