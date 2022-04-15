Means was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left elbow strain, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The 28-year-old departed Wednesday's start against the Brewers after only 51 pitches due to forearm tightness, and the injury has now been clarified as an elbow strain following an MRI. The severity of the strain remains unclear, but Means seems likely to spend more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf. It's a big blow to the Orioles' starting rotation, which was already short on established options.