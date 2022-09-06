Arauz was designated for assignment Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He had been on the restricted list at Triple-A Norfolk and will now be bumped off the 40-man roster. Arauz hit .132 in 41 MLB plate appearances and hit .250/.364/.286 in eight games with Norfolk.
