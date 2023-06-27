Westburg went 1-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 10-3 win over the Reds.

Westburg also got aboard on a fielder's choice, which accounted for his RBI. The 24-year-old prospect showed a solid eye at the plate with Triple-A Norfolk this year with a 21.3 percent strikeout rate and 9.8 percent walk rate. Getting on base consistently will help him compete for at-bats in a crowded infield, where he's most likely to challenge Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo for playing time. Westburg can also play corner outfield, but the Orioles are already juggling three players for those two spots.