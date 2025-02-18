Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Westburg will get some reps at second base but will focus mostly on third base during spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg would seem to be the most likely candidate to handle second base if Jackson Holliday flops, but the Orioles are giving Holliday plenty of runway to capture the starting job at the keystone. The 26-year-old Westburg collected a .792 OPS with 18 home runs over 107 games last season and could take another step forward in 2025.