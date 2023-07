X-rays on Westburg's left hand have come back negative, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Westburg is not in the Orioles' lineup Monday after being hit in the hand by a pitch in Sunday's win over the Twins, but he took batting practice pregame and is feeling much better. Consider him day-to-day. The O's are going with Ramon Urias at second base and Gunnar Henderson at third Monday versus the Yankees.