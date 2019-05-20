Orioles' Josh Lucas: Contract select by Orioles
Lucas's contract was selected by the Orioles on Monday.
Lucas spent a brief period on the big-league roster early in the season, allowing a pair of runs in 4.1 innings of work before being designated for assignment in late April. He's back to fill a bullpen spot, with Nathan Karns (forearm) transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.
