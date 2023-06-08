Bradish did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings in a 6-3 victory over Milwaukee. He struck out 10.

It looked like it would be a rough outing for Bradish after he allowed three runs on four hits in the first inning. However, he'd respond by retiring 12 consecutive batters while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts as the Orioles rallied for the comeback win. Bradish has pitched to a solid 3.24 ERA over his last six outings. Overall, he's 2-2 with a 4.25 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB through 11 starts (53 innings) this season.