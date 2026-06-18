Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Dominant in fourth win

Bradish (4-7) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 12 over 7.2 innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Bradish set season highs in innings pitched and strikeouts in this dominant performance. It was a big bounce-back effort after he allowed five runs in each of his previous two starts. The right-hander now has a 4.00 ERA with a 1.51 WHIP and 85:41 K:BB across 81 innings over 15 starts this season. He has issued multiple free passes in seven straight starts and in 13 of his 15 games this season, which continues to limit his overall effectiveness. Bradish is lined up for a favorable road start early next week against the Angels.