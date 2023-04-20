Bradish improved to 1-0 on Wednesday after holding the Nationals to five hits and one walk over six scoreless innings in the Orioles' 4-0 win. He struck out six in the 92-pitch start.

After being activated from the 15-day injured list earlier in the day, Bradish was cleared to make his first start since April 3, when he exited his season debut after taking a line drive off his right foot. Bradish was plugged back into the rotation without any restriction Wednesday, as he made quick work of a Nationals offense that ranked 27th in team OPS (.650) heading into Wednesday. Bradish tentatively lines up for a tougher matchup his next time out versus the Red Sox early next week.