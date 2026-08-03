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Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Falls to Phillies

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bradish (7-10) took the loss Sunday in a rain-shortened outing against the Phillies, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out three.

Both runs charged to Bradish came on Bryan De La Cruz's homer in the third inning, the first long ball he's given up since the All-Star break, which proved enough to leave him with the loss in an 8-0, rain-shortened defeat. Bradish's ERA now sits at 3.79 through 22 starts (121 innings) this season with a 1.36 WHIP and 117:54 K:BB. He's currently in line for a road matchup with the Rangers his next time out.

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