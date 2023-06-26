Bradish (4-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over seven innings against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Bradish tossed a gem Sunday, allowing just two hits across seven innings of work against the Mariners. However, the two hits were extra-base hits by back-to-back batters as Eugenio Suarez doubled and Cal Raleigh knocked him in on a two-run homer in the second frame. Bradish was exceptional following the long ball and retired 15 straight batters. The start marked the second time Bradish lasted seven innings in his last three starts after failing to go that deep in any of his first 11 appearances. The 26-year-old has now given up three or fewer runs in 12 of his 14 starts this season and will look to build on his impressive resume in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Twins.