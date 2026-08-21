Bradish (7-12) took the loss against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

Bradish faced the minimum over the first two frames before giving up three runs on five hits in the third. He managed to bounce back for two scoreless innings thereafter, but the righty's outing came to an end after he served up a pair of solo homers in the sixth. Bradish had a modest streak of two straight quality starts come to an end, and he suffered his third defeat over his past four outings. His 7-12 record and season-long 3.70 ERA through 25 starts are both somewhat disappointing marks, though the big positive is that Bradish has managed to stay healthy after compiling only 14 outings over the previous two campaigns due to Tommy John surgery.