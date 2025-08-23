Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Saturday that there's a good chance Bradish starts Tuesday's game against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bradish was expected to make his season debut at some point during the three-game set against the Red Sox, and it's now known he's targeting a Tuesday return. The 28-year-old has been recovering from June 2024 Tommy John surgery. Bradish threw 89 pitches in his most recent rehab start, so he should be ready to handle a starter's workload.