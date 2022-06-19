Bradish gave up six earned runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Rays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Bradish gave up a season-high 11 hits in another poor outing. The Orioles' right-hander has been ineffective in his rookie season and has only two quality starts in 10 appearances so far this year. His 7.38 ERA and 1.77 WHIP are among the worst in the league. He will likely continue to start games because the Orioles are in a rebuilding phase with no intention to compete. One slight cause for optimism is that Bradish is averaging almost a strikeout per inning with an 8.9 K/9. Fantasy managers can keep an eye on how he performs in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week in Chicago against the White Sox.